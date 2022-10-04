Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.90M. CMRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.42, offering almost -294.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.45% since then. We note from Chimerix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Chimerix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CMRX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chimerix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Instantly CMRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) is -16.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -485.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Chimerix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.70 percent over the past six months and at a 192.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,266.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11,971.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Chimerix Inc. to make $238.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $480k and $5.98 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -95.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,894.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.30%.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.05% of Chimerix Inc. shares, and 68.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.71%. Chimerix Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Opaleye Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.75% of the shares, which is about 5.9 million shares worth $27.04 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.12% or 5.35 million shares worth $24.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $10.62 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $4.0 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.