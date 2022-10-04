Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.89, and it changed around $1.67 or 5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.35B. CHWY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.57, offering almost -144.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.44% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.44 million.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.38 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.06% year-to-date, but still down -2.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -7.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.72 percent over the past six months and at a -433.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Chewy Inc. to make $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 07 and December 12.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.82% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 100.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 125.22%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 552 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.13% of the shares, which is about 20.93 million shares worth $853.47 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 11.58% or 12.67 million shares worth $516.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $165.67 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $164.83 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.