Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.78 million shares of the Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.02 or -15.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.55M. BTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -2627.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11. We note from Bit Brother Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 334.61K.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1470 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.44% year-to-date, but still down -10.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is -35.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.60%.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Bit Brother Limited shares, and 0.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.98%. Bit Brother Limited stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.41% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.81% or 0.29 million shares worth $97648.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15078.0 shares worth $5167.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.