Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.69 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $533.70M. BNGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.28, offering almost -248.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.79 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.80% year-to-date. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -26.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.55 day(s).

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.58 percent over the past six months and at a -69.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bionano Genomics Inc. to make $6.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.86 million and $4.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, and 25.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.35%. Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.42% of the shares, which is about 18.6 million shares worth $47.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.48% or 15.88 million shares worth $40.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.82 million shares worth $22.75 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $9.05 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.