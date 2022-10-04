Are Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.82, and it changed around $1.06 or 3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39B. GLBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.73, offering almost -168.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from Global-e Online Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Instantly GLBE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.46 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.11% year-to-date, but still up 5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is -8.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Global-e Online Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.84 percent over the past six months and at a -1,450.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3,100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -640.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $101.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Global-e Online Ltd. to make $151.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.00%.

Global-e Online Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -1466.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.20% per year for the next five years.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.34% of Global-e Online Ltd. shares, and 66.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.59%. Global-e Online Ltd. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Vitruvian Partners, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.10% of the shares, which is about 15.81 million shares worth $439.73 million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, with 9.47% or 14.82 million shares worth $412.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $95.65 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $63.8 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.