AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.41M. ANPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -1962.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2200 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.84% year-to-date, but still up 8.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -33.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32520.000000000004 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.70%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 24 and November 28.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.06% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares, and 3.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.91%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.66% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.16 million.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., with 0.52% or 0.12 million shares worth $51176.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 68030.0 shares worth $19925.0, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares.

