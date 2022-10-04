An Analysis Of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.14M. SDIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.79, offering almost -3012.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SDIG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2100 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.52% year-to-date, but still up 6.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -20.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDIG is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -508.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -95.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.71 percent over the past six months and at a -14.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 441.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. to make $38.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 541.80%.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.81% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 44.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.66%. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Hound Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 1.37 million shares worth $7.99 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 5.91% or 1.18 million shares worth $6.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $4.49 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $1.67 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.