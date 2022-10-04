Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) were traded, and its beta was 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.55, and it changed around $0.98 or 14.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.82M. AMPY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.86, offering almost -30.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.56% since then. We note from Amplify Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.81K.

Amplify Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMPY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Instantly AMPY has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.66 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 142.77% year-to-date, but still up 33.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is 3.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -21.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPY is forecast to be at a low of $6.20 and a high of $6.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 17.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $93.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%. Amplify Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 93.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares, and 33.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.90%. Amplify Energy Corp. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Lasry, Marc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.68% of the shares, which is about 2.56 million shares worth $14.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.35% or 1.67 million shares worth $9.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.04 million shares worth $5.74 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $4.82 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.