Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 1.98 million shares of the Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.39M. AEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.38, offering almost -852.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.0% since then. We note from Alset EHome International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 734.10K.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Instantly AEI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.39% year-to-date, but still up 20.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) is -14.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

AEI Dividends

Alset EHome International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 04 and November 07.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.94% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares, and 2.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.90%. Alset EHome International Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 1.21 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.73% or 0.83 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.