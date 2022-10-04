Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.44, and it changed around -$0.61 or -1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. AKRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.38, offering almost -5.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.51% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AKRO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.38 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.11% year-to-date, but still up 25.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 164.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Akero Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 124.58 percent over the past six months and at a -6.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.64% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.95%. Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Skorpios Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.06% of the shares, which is about 4.91 million shares worth $164.12 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 8.17% or 3.07 million shares worth $102.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.24 million shares worth $41.47 million, making up 3.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $31.67 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.