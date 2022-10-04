Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $706.70M. ADV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.49, offering almost -323.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.95% since then. We note from Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.92K.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Instantly ADV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.07% year-to-date, but still down -5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is -37.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.3 day(s).

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Advantage Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.95 percent over the past six months and at a 1.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $981.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.80%.

Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 133.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.46% per year for the next five years.

ADV Dividends

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.69% of Advantage Solutions Inc. shares, and 28.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.41%. Advantage Solutions Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.85% of the shares, which is about 15.45 million shares worth $98.57 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 3.78% or 12.04 million shares worth $76.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.3 million shares worth $27.42 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 3.99 million shares worth around $17.18 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.