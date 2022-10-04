ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $456.57M. ADMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.92, offering almost -16.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.6% since then. We note from ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.61 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.30% year-to-date, but still up 9.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is -7.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.69 day(s).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

ADMA Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.58 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc. to make $34.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 78.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, and 69.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.68%. ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 11.93 million shares worth $21.84 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 5.31% or 10.41 million shares worth $19.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.29 million shares worth $9.69 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.95 million shares worth around $7.83 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.