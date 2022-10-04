A Business Review Of Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.04M. KLR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.23, offering almost -1323.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.0% since then. We note from Kaleyra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 491.23K.

Kaleyra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KLR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kaleyra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Monday, 10/03/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.04% year-to-date, but still down -26.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is -37.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Kaleyra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.03 percent over the past six months and at a -38.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -46.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kaleyra Inc. to make $91.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.60%.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.52% of Kaleyra Inc. shares, and 47.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.06%. Kaleyra Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Must Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 3.58 million shares worth $21.39 million.

Philosophy Capital Management LLC, with 5.69% or 2.47 million shares worth $14.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $4.21 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $4.15 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.