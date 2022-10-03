Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million shares of the Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.40M. ZVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -1671.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14. We note from Zovio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.22K.

Zovio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZVO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zovio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

Instantly ZVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.74% year-to-date, but still down -8.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) is -45.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZVO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Zovio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.56 percent over the past six months and at a 42.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Zovio Inc to make $51.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $76.1 million and $67.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.20%. Zovio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 16.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ZVO Dividends

Zovio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.89% of Zovio Inc shares, and 40.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.28%. Zovio Inc stock is held by 40 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.51% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Heartland Advisors Inc., with 5.55% or 1.9 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 4.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 3.58% of the total shares outstanding.