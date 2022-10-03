Why Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.1 million shares of the Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.53, and it changed around $13.3 or 44.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.33B. VSAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.76, offering almost -57.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.7% since then. We note from Viasat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.28K.

Viasat Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VSAT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viasat Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Instantly VSAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.32 on Friday, 09/30/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.13% year-to-date, but still up 2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is -20.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSAT is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Viasat Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.05 percent over the past six months and at a 166.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 675.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 144.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $783.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Viasat Inc. to make $795.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.90%. Viasat Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -484.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.60% per year for the next five years.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of Viasat Inc. shares, and 84.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.40%. Viasat Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 21.56% of the shares, which is about 16.29 million shares worth $693.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.81% or 6.66 million shares worth $283.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $92.99 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $89.02 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.