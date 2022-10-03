Why NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.77, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $591.38M. NSTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.20, offering almost -300.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.92% since then. We note from NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.43K.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.97 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.76% year-to-date, but still down -1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is -5.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

NanoString Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.25 percent over the past six months and at a -0.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc. to make $41.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.28 million and $37.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.70%.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares, and 117.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.51%. NanoString Technologies Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $238.53 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 11.43% or 5.3 million shares worth $184.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $38.04 million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $42.23 million, which represents about 4.84% of the total shares outstanding.