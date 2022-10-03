Why LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 7.3 million shares of the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $1.76 or 643.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.42M. LOGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -131.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 87.19% since then. We note from LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187.28K.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LOGC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

Instantly LOGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 643.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Friday, 09/30/22. The company’s shares are currently down -88.20% year-to-date, but still down -5.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) is -23.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOGC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.93 percent over the past six months and at a 41.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $900k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. to make $900k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $802k and $5.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -83.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.50%.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 49.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.41%. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 25.69% of the shares, which is about 8.47 million shares worth $5.76 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 2.77% or 0.91 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.