VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.12M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.78, offering almost -1753.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.10 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1684 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.20% year-to-date, but still down -6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is -17.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $0.17 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.73 percent over the past six months and at a -8.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. to make $360k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 73.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.43%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 16.3 million shares worth $20.22 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 7.77% or 16.05 million shares worth $19.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.51 million shares worth $6.83 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $3.87 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.