Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 4.19 million shares of the Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) were traded, and its beta was -0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.52, and it changed around -$0.2 or -1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $939.34M. VERU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.55, offering almost -113.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.33% since then. We note from Veru Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.90 million.

Veru Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Veru Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.88 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.59% year-to-date, but still up 12.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is -24.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERU is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -377.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -262.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Veru Inc. to make $10.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.20%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.46% of Veru Inc. shares, and 55.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.11%. Veru Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 7.9 million shares worth $91.01 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 6.09% or 4.88 million shares worth $56.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $21.62 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $16.29 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.