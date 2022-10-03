VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.71, and it changed around $0.35 or 8.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $260.82M. EGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.77, offering almost -86.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.13% since then. We note from VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Instantly EGY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.83% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is -12.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGY is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -91.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

VAALCO Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.23 percent over the past six months and at a 56.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.80%.

0 analysts expect VAALCO Energy Inc. to make $110.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 142.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.20%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.06% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, and 45.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.26%. VAALCO Energy Inc. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Wilen Investment Management Corp. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 3.13 million shares worth $20.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.13% or 2.44 million shares worth $15.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $21.29 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $10.28 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.