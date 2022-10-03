United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.59, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.75B. UAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.52, offering almost -67.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.29% since then. We note from United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.70 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.09 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.70% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is -7.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.83 percent over the past six months and at a 103.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 308.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 161.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 78.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect United Airlines Holdings Inc. to make $11.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.64 billion and $8.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 17 and October 21.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, and 64.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.44%. United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is held by 694 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.31% of the shares, which is about 35.51 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 9.25% or 24.67 million shares worth $809.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 12.45 million shares worth $408.63 million, making up 4.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.61 million shares worth around $315.26 million, which represents about 3.60% of the total shares outstanding.