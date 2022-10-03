Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2.46 million shares of the Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.44, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.71B. TWTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.41, offering almost -57.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.95% since then. We note from Twitter Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.92 million.

Twitter Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 30 recommended TWTR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twitter Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.66 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.43% year-to-date, but still up 5.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 13.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.23, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWTR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $54.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Twitter Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.31 percent over the past six months and at a 520.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 135.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Twitter Inc. to make $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.91% of Twitter Inc. shares, and 70.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.11%. Twitter Inc. stock is held by 1,242 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 82.4 million shares worth $3.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.69% or 51.19 million shares worth $1.98 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 21.92 million shares worth $848.28 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.5 million shares worth around $677.22 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.