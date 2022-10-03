The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.90, and it changed around $1.03 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.80B. SCHW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.24, offering almost -32.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.59% since then. We note from The Charles Schwab Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.96 million.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SCHW as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Instantly SCHW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.77 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is 1.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCHW is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

The Charles Schwab Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.76 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to make $5.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%. The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 33.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.07% per year for the next five years.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 13 and October 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.71% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, and 75.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.83%. The Charles Schwab Corporation stock is held by 1,996 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.59% of the shares, which is about 119.76 million shares worth $10.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.90% or 107.18 million shares worth $9.04 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 51.45 million shares worth $3.25 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 44.52 million shares worth around $3.75 billion, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.