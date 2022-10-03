Stock Performance And Outlook Of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.45, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.01M. MOTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -553.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.35% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 534.31K.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.88 for the current quarter.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.81 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.77% year-to-date, but still down -0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -25.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -593.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -308.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.96 percent over the past six months and at a 6.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 189.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc. to make $630k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 536.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.25% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.92%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.00% of the shares, which is about 90027.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.81% or 24386.0 shares worth $59745.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 23051.0 shares worth $56474.0, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10938.0 shares worth around $26798.0, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.