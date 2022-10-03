Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $710.90M. SRNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.74, offering almost -392.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.75% since then. We note from Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Instantly SRNE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.24% year-to-date, but still up 1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is -23.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.15 day(s).

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. to make $18.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.26 million and $10.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.79% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 35.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.53%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 33.96 million shares worth $79.13 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.67% or 22.03 million shares worth $51.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 32.1 million shares worth $64.53 million, making up 8.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 8.54 million shares worth around $17.17 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.