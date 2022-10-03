SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.95, and it changed around $0.42 or 7.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $802.67M. SILV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -70.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.03% since then. We note from SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.58K.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.03 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.09% year-to-date, but still up 12.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 1.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SILV is forecast to be at a low of $8.74 and a high of $12.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.93 percent over the past six months and at a 68.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -140.00% in the next quarter.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.11% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, and 52.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.46%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.33% of the shares, which is about 7.79 million shares worth $69.45 million.

Sprott Inc., with 5.30% or 7.75 million shares worth $69.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.53 million shares worth $33.79 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $38.12 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.