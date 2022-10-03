Shares Of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Could Show A Loss Of -181.83%

In today’s recent session, 1.92 million shares of the Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.27, and it changed around $0.43 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.04B. STLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.92, offering almost -78.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.33% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 million.

Stellantis N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended STLA as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stellantis N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.65 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.89% year-to-date, but still down -2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is -11.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $15.20 and a high of $34.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -181.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.23 percent over the past six months and at a 0.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Stellantis N.V. to make $37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.66% of Stellantis N.V. shares, and 48.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.75%. Stellantis N.V. stock is held by 878 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.15% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $2.35 billion.

Amundi, with 2.91% or 91.3 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 27.96 million shares worth $341.36 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 26.18 million shares worth around $319.68 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.