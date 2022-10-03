Shares Of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Could Show A Loss Of -66.67%

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) were traded, and its beta was 2.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.60M. KERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -4211.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.66 million.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1129 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.86% year-to-date, but still down -14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -41.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KERN is forecast to be at a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Akerna Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.11 percent over the past six months and at a -40.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $6.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.14 million and $6.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.30%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.94% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 13.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.83%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.71% of the shares, which is about 2.17 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 2.43% or 1.95 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $45943.0, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $26711.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.