Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.04 or 9.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.70M. SESN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -241.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.95% since then. We note from Sesen Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Instantly SESN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.85% year-to-date, but still up 3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is -38.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Sesen Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.48 percent over the past six months and at a -437.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -133.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares, and 22.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.72%. Sesen Bio Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 13.39 million shares worth $8.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.36% or 12.69 million shares worth $7.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.36 million shares worth $3.83 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $1.54 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.