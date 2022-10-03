SE Stock Forecast 2022: Sea Limited Remains Weak With A Upside Of 2.82%

In today’s recent session, 2.59 million shares of the Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.90, and it changed around -$2.15 or -3.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.42B. SE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $372.70, offering almost -591.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.82% since then. We note from Sea Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 million.

Sea Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SE as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sea Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.14 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.20 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.95% year-to-date, but still up 4.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is -9.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SE is forecast to be at a low of $52.00 and a high of $159.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -194.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Sea Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.21 percent over the past six months and at a -20.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sea Limited to make $3.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.30%.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.41% of Sea Limited shares, and 60.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.85%.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 28.61 million shares worth $3.43 billion, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sands Capital Management, LLC held roughly 20.1 million shares worth around $2.41 billion, which represents about 3.91% of the total shares outstanding.