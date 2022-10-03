Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 1.05 million shares of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.34, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. SAND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.18, offering almost -71.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.87% since then. We note from Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SAND as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.63 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.61% year-to-date, but still down -7.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is -8.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAND is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $13.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.01 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to make $31.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.45 million and $29.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.10%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.86% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, and 47.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.83%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock is held by 246 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 20.29 million shares worth $163.94 million.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC, with 2.93% or 6.03 million shares worth $48.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.18 million shares worth $60.6 million, making up 4.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.41 million shares worth around $50.02 million, which represents about 4.09% of the total shares outstanding.