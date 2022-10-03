Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.98M. RUBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.42, offering almost -4183.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43. We note from Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Instantly RUBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4994 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.52% year-to-date, but still down -10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is -38.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.13 percent over the past six months and at a 16.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.40% in the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.52% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 87.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.29%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 42.62% of the shares, which is about 38.51 million shares worth $16.7 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.97% or 13.53 million shares worth $5.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $1.97 million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $0.98 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.