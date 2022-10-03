Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.40M. RMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.55, offering almost -1287.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.5% since then. We note from Romeo Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.19 million.

Romeo Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4820 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.04% year-to-date, but still down -9.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -34.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $1.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -350.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -350.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 167.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Romeo Power Inc. to make $11.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.43% of Romeo Power Inc. shares, and 26.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.09%. Romeo Power Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.91% of the shares, which is about 10.99 million shares worth $4.4 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 3.47% or 6.45 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 10.16 million shares worth $4.06 million, making up 6.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $1.64 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.