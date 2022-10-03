Risk-Taking Investors May Find Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $387.01M. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.93, offering almost -387.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.58% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.96% year-to-date, but still up 3.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -14.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.53 day(s).

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.33 percent over the past six months and at a 66.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.50% in the next quarter.

2 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $4.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.05% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 30.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.04%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 10.6 million shares worth $19.4 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.66% or 9.6 million shares worth $17.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 7.73 million shares worth $14.15 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $8.11 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.