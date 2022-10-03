Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.40M. RIGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.71, offering almost -214.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.76% since then. We note from Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RIGL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Instantly RIGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.47% year-to-date, but still up 7.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is -16.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.54 percent over the past six months and at a -372.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $22.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.56 million and $20.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 88.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.42%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.96% of the shares, which is about 24.13 million shares worth $28.47 million.

State Street Corporation, with 13.85% or 23.95 million shares worth $28.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 19.57 million shares worth $23.1 million, making up 11.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 6.5 million shares worth around $7.67 million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.