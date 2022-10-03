Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) were traded, and its beta was 3.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.60M. MARK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -2381.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.7% since then. We note from Remark Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Instantly MARK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3260 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.17% year-to-date, but still down -11.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is -33.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Remark Holdings Inc. to make $6.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 174.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

MARK Dividends

Remark Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.34% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares, and 13.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.31%. Remark Holdings Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.03% of the shares, which is about 4.24 million shares worth $3.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.58% or 2.71 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $1.08 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $0.98 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.