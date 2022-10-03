Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.15 million shares of the Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.35, and it changed around $0.28 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.57B. RF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.57, offering almost -25.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.5% since then. We note from Regions Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.06 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.94% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is -7.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Regions Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.84 percent over the past six months and at a -7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Regions Financial Corporation to make $1.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.60%. Regions Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 141.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.87% per year for the next five years.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Regions Financial Corporation shares, and 77.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.11%. Regions Financial Corporation stock is held by 1,173 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 111.84 million shares worth $2.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.58% or 98.86 million shares worth $2.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 27.02 million shares worth $601.4 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 21.28 million shares worth around $473.65 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.