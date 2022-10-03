Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 19.02 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.09M. RMED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.53, offering almost -2841.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.33 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1420 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.32% year-to-date, but still down -7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is -22.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Ra Medical Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.06 percent over the past six months and at a 86.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1 million and $700k respectively.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, and 3.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.48%. Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 0.19 million shares worth $77490.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $94901.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 96567.0 shares worth around $38636.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.