Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.02, and it changed around $1.16 or 11.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $364.65M. QTRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.92, offering almost -452.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.74% since then. We note from Quanterix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.89K.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Instantly QTRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.88 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.01% year-to-date, but still up 30.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is 17.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Quanterix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.25 percent over the past six months and at a -23.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Quanterix Corporation to make $33.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.82 million and $27.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.30%.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.20% of Quanterix Corporation shares, and 87.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.14%. Quanterix Corporation stock is held by 218 institutions, with Macquarie Group Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.21% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $77.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.61% or 2.44 million shares worth $71.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $71.28 million, making up 6.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $21.58 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.