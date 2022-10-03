Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 5.35 million shares of the Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.03 or 13.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.60M. PSHG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -2159.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Performance Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 million.

Performance Shipping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PSHG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Instantly PSHG has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2890 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.67% year-to-date, but still up 18.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is -5.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Performance Shipping Inc. to make $16.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 313.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.70%. Performance Shipping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -368.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.64% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares, and 10.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.16%. Performance Shipping Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Ruffer LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.07% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.97% or 51134.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 40265.0 shares worth $29876.0, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares.