PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 2.38 million shares of the PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.86, and it changed around $0.79 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.58B. PYPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $273.51, offering almost -214.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.2% since then. We note from PayPal Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.58 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 49 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended PYPL as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 91.65 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is -7.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYPL is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

PayPal Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.58 percent over the past six months and at a -14.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 36 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 36 analysts expect PayPal Holdings Inc. to make $7.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.00%. PayPal Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.93% per year for the next five years.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, and 75.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.43%. PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is held by 3,066 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 94.43 million shares worth $10.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.76% or 78.25 million shares worth $9.05 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 33.63 million shares worth $3.89 billion, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 25.5 million shares worth around $2.95 billion, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.