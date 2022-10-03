OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) were traded, and its beta was -0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around -$0.09 or -24.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.21M. OPGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -1124.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.9% since then. We note from OpGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.16K.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4100 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.38% year-to-date, but still down -26.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is -38.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPGN is forecast to be at a low of $0.67 and a high of $0.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

OpGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.85 percent over the past six months and at a 51.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OpGen Inc. to make $1.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 million and $1.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.90%.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of OpGen Inc. shares, and 8.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.98%. OpGen Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.88% of the shares, which is about 1.34 million shares worth $1.01 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.43% or 1.13 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.