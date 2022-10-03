NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.90M. NBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.66, offering almost -500.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.08K.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NBY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.45% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1250 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.79% year-to-date. On the other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) is -53.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBY is forecast to be at a low of $1.85 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3309.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1581.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.88 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $5.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.43 million and $2.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.00%.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.17% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 3.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.76%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 0.59 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.38% or 0.2 million shares worth $59622.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $64607.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.