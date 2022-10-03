Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.63, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.13B. MLCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.40, offering almost -87.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.76% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.17 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.87% year-to-date, but still up 25.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 15.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.22 percent over the past six months and at a -22.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.20%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 41.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 354 institutions, with ARGA Investment Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 21.3 million shares worth $162.77 million.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC, with 4.32% or 20.99 million shares worth $160.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Value Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 10.56 million shares worth $60.42 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 4.91 million shares worth around $28.21 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.