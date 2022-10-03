Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT).

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around -$0.17 or -5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.89M. GLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.74, offering almost -502.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.22% since then. We note from Glatfelter Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 835.51K.

Glatfelter Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glatfelter Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Instantly GLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.03 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.92% year-to-date, but still down -23.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is -36.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -189.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -119.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 275.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Glatfelter Corporation to make $397 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%. Glatfelter Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -52.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.20% per year for the next five years.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 18.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 18.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.06% of Glatfelter Corporation shares, and 91.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.44%. Glatfelter Corporation stock is held by 218 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.51% of the shares, which is about 7.39 million shares worth $22.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.62% or 3.86 million shares worth $12.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $10.47 million, making up 7.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $4.44 million, which represents about 3.19% of the total shares outstanding.