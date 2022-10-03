Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $481.10M. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.99, offering almost -1507.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.06% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1200 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.37% year-to-date, but still up 3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -42.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KC is forecast to be at a low of $18.06 and a high of $50.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2448.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -807.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.22 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $302.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to make $372 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $340.87 million and $379.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.10%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 22 and November 28.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 30.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.05%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 215 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.53% of the shares, which is about 11.02 million shares worth $66.9 million.

Alpha Square Group S, LLC, with 2.69% or 6.54 million shares worth $39.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $21.12 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $13.57 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.