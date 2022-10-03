IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 6.17 million shares of the IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.94, and it changed around $0.64 or 3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04B. ISEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.99, offering almost -17.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.67% since then. We note from IVERIC bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.57 million.

IVERIC bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ISEE as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

Instantly ISEE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.51 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.30% year-to-date, but still up 18.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is 82.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

IVERIC bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.60 percent over the past six months and at a -33.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%.

ISEE Dividends

IVERIC bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares, and 109.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.37%. IVERIC bio Inc. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.14% of the shares, which is about 8.43 million shares worth $141.93 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 6.14% or 7.25 million shares worth $122.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.58 million shares worth $63.26 million, making up 5.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $56.01 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.