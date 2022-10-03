It’s Easy To Bet On Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 5.0 million shares of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.67, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $538.51M. NAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -34.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.57% since then. We note from Nordic American Tankers Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.99% year-to-date, but still down -12.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 2.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAT is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Nordic American Tankers Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.35 percent over the past six months and at a 94.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 325.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited to make $74.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.49 million and $8.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 377.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 788.00%.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, and 28.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.62%. Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is held by 186 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 9.9 million shares worth $21.08 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.77% or 5.37 million shares worth $11.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 4.27 million shares worth $8.75 million, making up 2.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.26 million shares worth around $9.07 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.