Is Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. PALI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.02, offering almost -2920.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10. We note from Palisade Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Instantly PALI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1200 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.38% year-to-date, but still down -13.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is -39.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Palisade Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.66 percent over the past six months and at a 88.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -119.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -162.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.60%.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.43% of Palisade Bio Inc. shares, and 1.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.70%. Palisade Bio Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $26888.0.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC, with 0.34% or 0.24 million shares worth $23759.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $19445.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 69410.0 shares worth around $6871.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.