Is Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 2.22 million shares of the Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.79, and it changed around $1.88 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.55B. MRVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.85, offering almost -109.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.31% since then. We note from Marvell Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.79 million.

Marvell Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MRVL as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Instantly MRVL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.85 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is -8.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVL is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -179.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Marvell Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.16 percent over the past six months and at a 43.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Marvell Technology Inc. to make $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.40%. Marvell Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -27.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.14% per year for the next five years.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Marvell Technology Inc. shares, and 85.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.24%. Marvell Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,266 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.26% of the shares, which is about 121.16 million shares worth $8.69 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.29% or 70.47 million shares worth $5.05 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 25.29 million shares worth $1.5 billion, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 24.36 million shares worth around $1.75 billion, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.